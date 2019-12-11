Post 2020 CAP reform unlikely to be ready after 12 month extension - Creed

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Post 2020 CAP reform is unlikely to be ready even after the 12 month extension period, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said.

EU countries are currently working toward an extension of CAP post 2020 negotiations to January 2021, however countries like Germany, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic have argued that a two-year extension is more realistic, with Minister Creed stating his belief that a minimum of years may be needed to get new CAP reform over the line.

“Not withstanding the progress that has been made it’s highly unlikely that the CAP will be ready after a 12 month extension. It’s highly likely that it will be for a minimum of two years and that’s not entirely desirable but that’s the way that I would read it,” Minister Creed told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture members.

“Trying to bring clarity around the position and continued uncertainties is something I will continue to do. Our objective is to protect the funding that is available to our farmers within this reform process and within the EU for the next number of years.”

Minister Creed added that he would like to roll over existing schemes during the transition period and use the time to pilot new initiatives to help farmers reach “challenging and onerous” 2030 targets.

He added that The New Delivery Model proposal is proving very challenging for Member States to reach agreement on in CAP negotiations.

“In general, Member States are in favour of a higher environmental and climate ambition and this is something I have supported strongly myself. The CAP must do more to support environmental action.

“However, there are concerns and diverging views on a number of areas such as the formulation of certain standards for good agricultural and environmental condition of land and the impact on the definition of ‘eligible hectare,” explained Minister Creed.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

He told Oireachtas members that the Finnish Presidency has suggested the introduction of a single common percentage or fixed amount for climate and environmental expenditure across the entire CAP Strategic Plan budget but that it could only be properly agreed upon once Member States know the budget of CAP.

“The Presidency intends for this common percentage to replace the minimum 30pc target under Pillar II expenditure, giving Member States the flexibility to decide how best to allocate their climate and environmental expenditure across Pillar I and Pillar II,” said the Minister.

In general, Member States have considered the Presidency’s suggestion as a basis for further discussion. From my own perspective, there are too few details around the proposal to determine a position at this early stage. However, I have always said that Ireland accepts the increased climate ambition in the next CAP, and we are willing to examine all options that meet this objective.”

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan recently stated that he felt the proposals by the Finnish presidency would “lead to lower environmental and climate ambition” because Member States would prioritise meeting spending targets rather than focusing on action and results.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

Tipping point: Farmers protesting outside Leinster House last July against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which increases the amount of beef imports allowed into Europe from Brazil and Argentina. The protest was the first big show of strength by the Beef Plan Movement and sparked the nationwide campaign for better beef prices. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Factories' 5 cent price rise brings little festive cheer
Fabien Peyaud, CEO Herdwatch (left) with Dr. Ger Ryan, Dovea Genetics general manager in the grounds of Dovea Genetics, Dovea, Co. Tipperary.

Tipp agri companies announce tie-up
File photo

Swine fever, plant protein to shape EU farming in next decade: report
Gobbling up business: Darragh has 188 turkeys to sell in the run-up to Christmas

Darragh McCullough: 'Christmas means one thing - it's time to channel my inner...
Future of food?: Report predicts that lab-manufactured proteins will be as cheap to produce as sugar, leading to a rapid decline in the industrial-scale beef and dairy enterprises that currently dominate American agriculture.

Are we on the cusp of another agricultural revolution?
Line of fire: deer poaching has become a high-tech and lucrative business in recent years, with groups of organised poachers illegally entering farmland without farmers’ permission, even in broad daylight claims a farmer in east Clare

Farmers' lives endangered by illegal deer poaching
Victim: Jimmy Brady pictured on his farm in Delvin, Co Westmeath. Thieves broke into his yard twice and a quad bike and jeep were stolen. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Farmer sleeps with loaded gun in his bedroom as crime leaves a...


Top Stories

Crowds sample Irish beef at Bord Bia's stand at a major import fair in China.

Factories ramp up trial slaughter runs for Chinese orders

Pay farmers to farm less intensively in certain areas - Group Water Schemes
Waterfront: The 45ac farm is located at Kilmore, Lecarrow, Co Roscommon. It is located 7kms from Athlone and the sale includes dwellings including a modern bungalow and the ruins of an old castle.

Shannonside holding guided at €700,000
IFA members protests in Co Kildare this week. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA block Dunnes Stores distribution centre in beef protest
Prof Gerry Boyle

Teagasc U-turn on dairy breeding advice as it recommends use of sexed semen
Gains: Dutch research has found that the average daily weight gain pre-weaning was 200g higher in calves fed four litres of colostrum versus the ones fed two litres.

Why the first feed of colostrum is the most important meal of a cow's life
A man cools cattle on a beached boat in the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil's beef export hit record, prospects bright on China demand