Phil Hogan: 'I am determined that small and medium sized farmers are protected against payment cuts'

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said EU members opposed to putting more money in to the EU Budget may do so in future as he looks to reform the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan said EU members opposed to putting more money in to the EU Budget may do so in future as he looks to reform the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Mr Hogan estimates 22 member states favour increasing the EU budget and he expects “intense negotiations” in the coming months before member states reach an agreement.

He said he can see countries currently opposed to increasing the budget coming around to the idea on the basis the money is spent on security or defence instead of agriculture and other policy initiatives. Earlier this month he outlined plans for fundamental changes in EU farm policy for the years 2021 to 2027, this includes proposals that would see CAP payments cut by 5pc.

The policy change will see the overall agriculture budget share drop from 38pc to 28pc, partly due to a €12bn hole caused by the UK's departure from the EU. Spending in other areas such as security and migration will also have an impact. However, Mr Hogan said he is determined to see that small and medium sized farmers are protected against payment cuts.