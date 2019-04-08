European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said that he remains hopeful that common sense might prevail in relation Brexit but remained tight-lipped on no-deal plans for the Irish border.

Phil Hogan: 'Despite the madness of Brexit I still think common sense might prevail'

In a briefing on Brexit preparations in Brussels, Commissioner Hogan stressed that "no deal makes no sense."

"Despite the madness of Brexit I still think common sense might prevail. He said a no-deal outcome was simply crazy and said there was too much at stake for both the UK and the EU.

On plans for dealing with issues related to agriculture produce crossing the Irish border in the context of a no-deal, Commissioner Hogan said the outcome of the negotiations in London will dictate what the EU response should be.

"If there is a customs union and regulatory alignment between the EU and UK then, of course, we will have business as usual.

"If there is a no deal, we see our responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement to prevent a hard border on the Ireland of Ireland.

"We see the various statements arising from meetings between the Taoiseach, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel last week and they seem to be assured that there will be a plan produced that will meet the logistical and practical difficulties and also one that is able to do so in the context of not having hard border infrastructure on the Island of Ireland.

Commissioner Hogan committed to farmers last week that there will be no cut to direct payments when the UK leaves the EU.