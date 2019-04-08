Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 8 April 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Phil Hogan: 'Despite the madness of Brexit I still think common sense might prevail'

The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said that he remains hopeful that common sense might prevail in relation Brexit but remained tight-lipped on no-deal plans for the Irish border.

In a briefing on Brexit preparations in Brussels, Commissioner Hogan stressed that "no deal makes no sense."

"Despite the madness of Brexit I still think common sense might prevail. He said a no-deal outcome was simply crazy and said there was too much at stake for both the UK and the EU.

On plans for dealing with issues related to agriculture produce crossing the Irish border in the context of a no-deal, Commissioner Hogan said the outcome of the negotiations in London will dictate what the EU response should be.

"If there is a customs union and regulatory alignment between the EU and UK then, of course, we will have business as usual.

"If there is a no deal, we see our responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement to prevent a hard border on the Ireland of Ireland.

"We see the various statements arising from meetings between the Taoiseach, President Macron and Chancellor Merkel last week and they seem to be assured that there will be a plan produced that will meet the logistical and practical difficulties and also one that is able to do so in the context of not having hard border infrastructure on the Island of Ireland.

Commissioner Hogan committed to farmers last week that there will be no cut to direct payments when the UK leaves the EU.

Also Read

Speaking in Kerry Hogan said that while the UK leaving the EU will result in a €12bn hole in the EU budget, it will not result in a cut to farmers' direct payments.

He has previously indicated that Ireland is in line for a major share of a €500m package in EU farm supports if a no-deal Brexit happens.

Commissioner Hogan said that 'regrettably' the EU a lot of experience in agriculture of dealing with a market disturbance.

"We have experience from foot and mouth disease and the BSE outbreak. We have been preparing for the consequences of a no-deal Brexit,"he said in Brussels on Monday.

The Agriculture Commissioner said the EU has a five-point support plan for the farming sector in the event of a no-deal Brexit. 

This includes intervention buying, aids to private storage, a relaxation of state aid rules to support farms, mobilising low-interest loans from the European Investment Bank, and additional promotions in emerging markets.

Mr Hogan indicated to the Farming Independent that the global figure for market supports is €500m but there will be an emphasis on keeping product moving rather than a return to the bad old days of large intervention stockpiles. He said expanding markets in China, Japan and Mexico are among the possibilities here.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Calls for reduction in minimum €50k loan under Government backed loan...
Stock picture

Calls for Government to review resource pack that tells children to eat...
Consumption of potatoes has increased rapidly in the country over the last 20 years, and production has escalated from 20 million tonnes in 2000 to approximately 45 million tonnes per annum in 2018. Stock image

Irish firm plants roots in Indian potato firm
The sugar plant closure hit Mallow badly

Coca-Cola could put some fizz back into Mallow with new processing plant
A Moy Park factory

Moy Park blames market conditions for partial closure of Co Antrim factory
European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

EU would begin customs controls right after no-deal Brexit
Stock photo

Teachers to tell children to eat less meat in controversial climate change...


Top Stories

Farmers that work Ireland's spawling upland areas have raised concerns in relation to land access and issues around liability. Photo: Brian Joyce

Planned indemnity scheme to protect landowners against claims by walkers...
28/03/2019 Ev Dickson & Tommy Dickson (15 months) from the city centre enjoying the good weather on Merrion Square, Dublin, Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Temperatures to increase to mid-teens as Ireland set for much milder week
The Kirwans 151-registered Claas Jaguar 860 picking second cut silage

'Finding good drivers isn't easy so you need to look after them on wages and...
Sean Hegarty with his daughter Clodagh and son John playing with the Mule Cross triplet lambs born on the farm two weeks ago. The lambs are wearing orange jackets to portect them from the elements and deter foxes.

'I am up and out on the farm at 2am most nights'
21/3/2019, Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough: Dairy industry leaders need to take the bull by the horns on...
Subsidies accounted for over 100pc of the profits earned in the past five years on the average beef farm

Analysis: The omens for beef farming aren't good when you focus on the facts...
Emissions from dairy farms continue to rise as the sector expands

Agriculture sector needs a step change on emissions