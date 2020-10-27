Payments under the new CAP will still be largely dictated by how much land you farm, not how you farm it

Last week both the AGRIFISH Council and the European Parliament agreed their negotiating mandates to enter the final stage of the approval process for the framework of the future CAP.

This opens the way to final agreement on the CAP legislation in the early part of next year.

While the process is not yet complete, the extent to which the objectives of the CAP reform initiated by Commissioner Hogan in June 2018 are likely to be achieved can be assessed by comparing the two negotiating positions.

One goal was to give greater flexibility to Member States under the so-called New Delivery Model to decide how to use their CAP funds to pursue the CAP objectives.

Member States would be asked to draw up Strategic Plans setting out their objectives and targets.

The Commission would monitor Member State performance rather than their compliance with a very detailed set of legislative requirements.

At the same time, Member States would be asked to show greater environmental and climate ambition in their Strategic Plans compared to the current CAP. The Commission proposed a new green architecture for this purpose.

The greening payment would be eliminated, but the greening requirements would be incorporated into cross compliance rules (now to be called enhanced conditionality) and would apply to all farmers.

Member States would have to use some share of their direct payments for eco-schemes, though participation by farmers in eco-schemes would be voluntary.

By and large, the New Delivery Model based on CAP Strategic Plans has been welcomed by both the Council and Parliament. One concern has been that too much flexibility could lead to the ‘re-nationalisation’ of the CAP.

Eco-schemes

Some of the amendments thus seek to tie the hands of Member States and to limit how much flexibility they have. Smaller percentages of funds can be shifted from one CAP Pillar to the other than what the Commission proposed.

To ensure a level playing field, minimum percentages of Pillar 1 direct payments must be spent on eco-schemes. The Council suggests 30pc, the Parliament 20pc.

However, the Parliament also wishes to set a maximum by prescribing that at least 60pc of Pillar 1 payments must be allocated to income support payments.

The amendments proposed to the green architecture reflect the tension between the need support farmers in the transition to more sustainable farming practices – an objective given even greater emphasis by the subsequent publication of the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies – and the desire to limit any short-run negative impacts on production.

This is seen in the proposed amendments to the Commission’s proposals for enhanced conditionality.

The Council would remove GAEC standard 5 requiring farmers to use a nutrient management tool as a condition to receive payments.

The Parliament would remove GAEC 10 banning the conversion or ploughing of permanent grassland in Nature 2000 sites while the Council would soften its impact.

GAEC standard 9 would set an obligation to have a minimum share of agricultural area devoted to non-productive features or areas on each farm.

Both Council and Parliament would limit this requirement to arable land, as under the current greening. They would continue to allow areas planted to nitrogen-fixing crops to count as non-productive land.

The Council has proposed that areas of non-productive land such as ponds, scrub, stone walls, hedges or groups of trees that count towards GAEC 9 would also be defined as eligible land for direct payments.

Both Council and Parliament would dilute the focus of eco-schemes on environment and climate measures. In the Commission proposal, eco-schemes would fund similar measures to those supported under agri-environment-climate measures in Pillar 2.

Animal welfare

The Council proposes these schemes could also support measures to promote employment and growth as well as animal welfare interventions.

The Parliament would also include animal welfare as a potential objective, while insisting these schemes should also enhance farmers’ economic performance.

The Council would maintain the requirement that 30pc of Pillar 2 rural development funds should be allocated to environmental and climate actions. Going against the Commission’s proposal, this percentage would continue to include ANC payments.

The Parliament would increase the percentage to 35pc and would only allow 40pc of ANC payments to count towards this target.

Neither Council nor Parliament used the opportunity to try to integrate any of the targets set out in the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies into the CAP legislation.

However, the Commission will make recommendations based on these targets for inclusion in Member State Strategic Plans before the end of this year. It will then be up to Member States to decide how to respond to these recommendations.



This CAP reform is not yet complete. But based on this comparison of the negotiating mandates of the Council and Parliament, farmers will not experience major changes when the new CAP enters into force in 2023. Most CAP payments will still be linked to how much land you farm, not how you farm it.

But the need to incentivise farmers to make a faster transition to more sustainable agricultural practices is still urgent.

The real test will come in designing Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan and the priorities, targets and interventions it decides to fund.

Alan Matthews is Professor Emeritus of European Agricultural Policy, Trinity College Dublin