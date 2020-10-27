Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Payments under the new CAP will still be largely dictated by how much land you farm, not how you farm it

Most farmers will not experience major changes under the proposals for the new post-2023 CAP, but the government will be under increased pressure to deliver on sustainable farming schemes and measures

Decisions: The challenge for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Department officials will be designing Ireland&rsquo;s CAP Strategic Plan and the priorities, targets and interventions it decides to fund. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Decisions: The challenge for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Department officials will be designing Ireland&rsquo;s CAP Strategic Plan and the priorities, targets and interventions it decides to fund. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Decisions: The challenge for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Department officials will be designing Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan and the priorities, targets and interventions it decides to fund. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Decisions: The challenge for Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Department officials will be designing Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan and the priorities, targets and interventions it decides to fund. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Alan Matthews

Last week both the AGRIFISH Council and the European Parliament agreed their negotiating mandates to enter the final stage of the approval process for the framework of the future CAP.

This opens the way to final agreement on the CAP legislation in the early part of next year.

While the process is not yet complete, the extent to which the objectives of the CAP reform initiated by Commissioner Hogan in June 2018 are likely to be achieved can be assessed by comparing the two negotiating positions.