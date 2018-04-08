Opinion: Watch out for the Belgian Guy as Brexit end-game begins to unfold

Some of you will already know who Guy Verhofstadt is. Most of the rest of us will know a lot more about him over the coming six months, as he could well become an important figure in deciding Ireland's fate in a post-Brexit world.

He was Prime Minister of Belgium for nine years (1999-2008), leading three separate governments, all of which means he knows more than a thing or three about the art of the complex political deal. These days he is the head of the European Parliament's Liberal grouping, which includes Fianna Fáil, and more importantly he is also the assembly's key person on Brexit.

Many in Belgium, like Mr Verhofstadt, are extremely keen on the European Union becoming more and more integrated. Cynics are partly right when they say it is a hedge against the potential splitting of that country into separate French and Flemish-speaking state-lets. But beware too much cynicism here. Enthusiasm for the EU is also part of the Belgian people's profound suffering across the last century, with two invasions, mass killings, and decades of poverty and hunger.

The experience has also left the 10 million Belgian people kindly disposed to the Britain who twice came to their aid. It is part of the reason English is widely spoken across that land of many delights. Guy Verhofstadt has also taken the trouble to visit Ireland north and south and he has addressed TDs and senators at Leinster House. He understands the real Irish dilemma about the potential "hard border" after Brexit finally kicks following the transition period in December 2021.