Opinion: European Parliament elections critical for the future of Irish and EU agriculture

The European Parliament elections, to be held this Friday in Ireland, and taking place across the EU from the 23-26 May, will be hugely significant in determining the future direction of Irish and EU agriculture.

The incoming European Parliament will be key decision makers at a time of significant reform and upheaval for the sector. Many major agrifood policies and programmes are currently under revision and there are many new challenges facing the sector which will need an EU wide solution.

The EU’s multiannual budget from 2021-2027 will determine the level of funding available for the CAP post-2020. This budget is currently being discussed at a technical level by EU Member States and CAP funding is directly under threat, with proposals for a potential cut of between 5-15pc.

Such a cut would not only have a significant impact directly on farmer’s direct payments but also impact the types of market management and rural development programmes available and how effective they are. The next Parliament will need to give their consent to the final agreed budget. This requires MEPs who will defend the current level of CAP funding.

The reform of the CAP Post 2020. While the position of the current Parliament’s Agriculture Committee gained a lot of attention, with regard their proposals to introduce a mandatory flat rate direct payment and a crisis management tool which would place a levy on farmers increasing their production in times of market imbalance, this is not the established position of the European Parliament and can be changed by incoming MEPs.

The final policy will then need to be negotiated by Parliament with EU Member States and approved once again by the Parliament Plenary. Elected MEPs must back active commercial farmers within the policy reform and ensure the continuation and development of strong market management tools and supports for climate change mitigation and adaption, farmer co-operation, agri-food research and innovation and rural business investment.

BREXIT

The MEPs we elect will also play an important role in the Brexit process, as the European Parliament must provide its consent to the Withdrawal Agreement. They will also play a role during the next phase of the process on the future relationship.