Of the 10.3 million farms in the EU, two thirds are less than 5ha in size

However, the 7pc of farms that were of 50 ha or more in size worked a little over two-thirds (68pc) of the EU's utilised agricultural area (UAA). So although the mean size of an agricultural holding in the EU was 16.6 ha in 2016, the median was under 5 ha.

Among Member States, this distribution was most contrasting in Romania; nine in every ten farms (92pc or 3.1 million farms) were smaller than 5 ha, but the 0.5pc of farms of 50 ha or more in size farmed half (51pc) of all the UAA in the country.

Larger farms (of 50 hectares or more) were much more common in Luxembourg (52pc of farms), France (41pc), the United Kingdom (39pc) and Denmark (35pc).

In most Member States, a majority of UAA was concentrated on the largest farms (50 ha or more in size).

Just over half of EU turnover in agriculture came from France, Germany, Italy and Spain Contrasts in the size of farms were also reflected in terms of their economic size.

Of the EU's 10.3 million farms, 4.0 million had a standard output below €2,000 and were responsible for only 1pc of total agricultural economic output.

The 296,000 farms (or 3pc of all holdings) in the EU that each produced a standard output of €250,000 or more were responsible for a majority (55pc) of the EU's total agricultural economic output in 2016.

About one half (54pc) of the standard output generated by agriculture in the EU was from farms in France (17pc), Germany (13pc), Italy (12pc in 2013) and Spain (11pc) in 2016.

Although Romania accounted for about one third of the EU's farms, they accounted for only 3.4pc of the EU's standard output.

France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany together account for half of EU`s agricultural land

France used 27.8 million hectares for agricultural purposes in 2016, the largest of any Member State (16pc of EU total). A further 23.2 million hectares were farmed in Spain (14pc), 16.7 million hectares in the United Kingdom (10%), 15.2 million hectares in Germany (9pc) and 14.4 million hectares in Poland (8pc).

Agricultural landscapes dominated the countryside in some Member States; upwards of two-thirds of the land area of the United Kingdom (69pc) and Ireland (72pc) was used as agricultural land and the share was also particularly high in Denmark (62pc). This was in stark contrast to Finland (8pc) and Sweden (7pc) where forest dominated the landscape, as well as Cyprus (12pc).

Farming: a male dominated profession with relatively few young farmers

There were 10.3 million people working as farm managers in the EU in 2016.

The average age of farmers is very much at the older end of the age spectrum; one third (32pc) of farm managers in the EU were 65 years of age or more. Only 11pc of farm managers in the EU were young farmers under the age of 40 years.

Young farmers were particularly few and far between in Cyprus (3.3pc of all farm managers), Portugal (4.2pc) and the United Kingdom (5.3%). They were more common in Austria (22.2pc), Poland (20.3pc) and Slovakia (19.0pc).

Nevertheless, the youngest farm managers tended to have bigger farms in terms of area, livestock and standard output than the oldest ones (over 65 years of age).

The farming profession is dominated by men, with only about three in ten (29pc) EU farm managers being women.

The proportion of young farm managers who were women was lower still (23pc).

Online Editors