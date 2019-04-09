Farmers will be granted EU support measures in the event of a no-deal Brexit, subject to "budgetary constraints", the Commission has said.

No special Brexit fund for farmers as Hogan warns of 'budgetary constraints'

Agriculture chief Phil Hogan lashed out yesterday at the "madness of Brexit" and said the bloc would use all the tools it currently has - including public intervention, private storage aid and targeted aid - to support farmers.

The UK could crash out of the EU without a deal as soon as this Friday, unless prime minister Theresa May can secure a second extension to the negotiating time. EU leaders meet tomorrow in Brussels to discuss it.

EU commissioners will also meet on Wednesday to discuss agricultural aid, though they have previously ruled out a specific Brexit emergency fund.

"I understand fully the budgetary constraints in which we have to work," Mr Hogan said, adding that the bloc has "planned well" and will be able to "respond effectively" using existing market intervention measures.

"We still can't say when and in what circumstances the UK will leave," Mr Hogan told reporters in Brussels, two days ahead of the Brexit summit and four days from Brexit day.

"Despite the madness of Brexit I still believe that common sense might prevail. I hope it does.

"No deal makes no sense. It's simply crazy.