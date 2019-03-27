No solution yet to 'big problem' of animals, food crossing Border

The continued movement of animals across the Irish Border is the biggest area of concern for the EU ahead of a no-deal scenario.

Officials believe that arrangements can be put in place for tracking ordinary goods brought into the Republic from Northern Ireland to help avoid a hard Border.

Sources say EU agencies are looking at a version of 'maximum facilitation', which was once derided by the Irish Government and EU as "magical thinking".

The 'max fac' system involves the use of technology to electronically track goods belonging to 'trusted traders' crossing the Border.

However, it will not resolve the question of how to monitor livestock and food produce moving between the two jurisdictions. The all-island economy is hugely reliant on the ability of farmers to transport animals and products, including milk, without interruption.

However, the only way of avoiding some form of border checks for the agri-food sector will be if Northern Ireland continues to operate under EU rules.

"Customs is the one area where max fac could actually work - but the big problem is animals. Agriculture is the trickiest part and there's no solution at the minute except the backstop," said a source familiar with the no-deal preparations in Brussels.

The Irish Farmers' Association says thousands of animals and huge volumes of agriculture produce, worth more than €2bn, move over and back across the Border for processing every year. Ministers discussed the impact of Brexit on agriculture at yesterday's Cabinet meeting.