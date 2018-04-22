No deal on Brexit will be disastrous for UK food industry, MPs warn

The cross-party Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee said a reversion to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would have a “seismic impact” on the country’s largest manufacturing sector.

It warned that without full access to EU markets, exports of processed products such as chocolate, cheese, beef, pork and soft drinks would suffer while consumers in the UK would face higher prices and less choice on the supermarket shelves.

The committee said British participation in the single market and customs union had led to an “over reliance” on EU markets which accounted for 60% of the £22 billion in processed food and drinks exports in 2017.