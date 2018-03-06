New EU proposal would allow government increase payments to farms by €10k without approval

FarmIreland.ie

The European Commission is proposing changes to the rules governing state aid in the agriculture sector, increasing the amount that national authorities can use to support farmers without the need for prior approval.

