MEPs call for fairer CAP funding across the EU and within member states 

The post-2020 EU farm policy must be smarter, simpler, fairer and more sustainable, but also well financed and truly common to continue deliver food security throughout the EU.

The post-2020 EU farm policy must be smarter, simpler, fairer and more sustainable, but also well financed and truly common to continue deliver food security throughout the EU.

This was the main message of the non-legislative resolution the Parliament’s Agriculture Committee approved on Wednesday by 32 votes in favour to five against, with six abstentions. The adopted text, which comes as MEPs’ response to the EU Commission’s Communication on the Future of Food and Farming, seeks to influence the upcoming legislation on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for after 2020.

More flexibility but no re-nationalisation of the CAP MEPs recognise that EU member states should enjoy more flexibility to adapt the farming policy to their needs but reject any renationalisation of the CAP, which could, they say, distort the competition on the single market. The EU farm policy must rest on a common set of objectives, rules, tools and checks. On this basis, member states should design their national strategies and pick actions and tools they feel are best suited for them, says the approved text. While the future EU farming policy should foster performance rather than compliance, farming activities in all member states should be subject to the same high EU standards and their breach should trigger similar penalties, MEPs say.

Proper and fairly distributed funding for modernized policy Making EU farms more sustainable and fully integrated into the circular economy, fostering innovation, research and smart practices should be among the new CAP’s top priorities, say MEPs. To this end, the EU farm policy must be sufficiently funded, which means maintaining the CAP budget at its current level as a minimum, they argue. The Agriculture committee also wants: