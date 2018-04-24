MEPs call for ban on veterinary use of critical antibiotics

The EU should ensure prudent use of antimicrobials in farming, prohibit veterinary use of critical ones, support research and fight for global rules, Agriculture Committee said this week.

In an opinion for the lead Environment Committee, which responds to the EU Commission’s 2017 Action plan against antimicrobial resistance, members of the Agriculture Committee urge EU legislative and non-legislative actions to help farmers use less antibiotics in livestock and other farming sectors and administer them responsibly, and to reserve all critically important ones exclusively for humans.

EU draft laws on medicated feed and on veterinary medicinal products regulations, currently under negotiations between the Parliament and the Council, should address prophylactic use of antimicrobials and ensure that their metaphylactic use is allowed only in exceptional cases, MEPs say. National Action Plans on antimicrobial resistance should set clearly defined, measurable and strictly monitored targets and benchmarks, and effective ways to achieve them, MEPs say and they ask the EU Commission to support member states in their endeavour.

Disease prevention as a first step Disease prevention must be the first step in tackling antimicrobial resistance, says the approved text. To this end, livestock farming sector should focus on maintaining good hygiene, housing and animal husbandry and strict biosecurity measures and never use antibiotics as a compensation for lack of these, MEPs say. Animals kept in confined and poor conditions tend to get higher doses of antibiotics, MEPs note. The future EU farming policy should therefore encourage on-farm investments in quality housing, ventilation, cleaning, disinfection, vaccination and bio-security and thus prevent incidence and spread of infections, they say.