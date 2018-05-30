MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid scheme

EU and its member states should work harder to ease young farmers’ access to credit, land, advisory services and training, the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

EU and its member states should work harder to ease young farmers’ access to credit, land, advisory services and training, the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

MEPs approved the draft resolution, which looks into efficiency of current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) tools for young farmers, by 472 votes in favour to 34 against, with 136 abstentions.

Reinforced and better-targeted CAP aid MEPs welcomed the increase of top-ups for young farmers from 25pc to 50pc of the basic payment entitlement, introduced in the so-called Omnibus regulation, but insist on further reinforcement of the young farmers’ aid scheme. They propose to extend the period in which a farm can benefit from this aid, increase the overall envelope for it beyond 2pc of national direct payments budgets, but at the same time make procedures linked to obtaining CAP funds simpler, less bureaucratic and thus easier to get familiar with for new entrants.

They also want the CAP aid for young farmers to be: targeted to their specific needs, including their economic and social needs and

varied in accordance to their age and their level of training. Easier access to finance To facilitate young farmers’ access to finance, MEPs want: