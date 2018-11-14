Farm Ireland
MEPs back maintenance of CAP funds in next EU budget

Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Ciaran Moran

In a vote on Wednesday, MEPs confirmed their position on the next EU long-term budget, including maintaining the financing of the EU’s long-standing agricultural policies.

In a statement MEPs said the vote underlined the Parliament’s “unity and readiness” for the upcoming multiannual financial framework (MFF 2021-2027) negotiations with EU Ministers and regrets that member states have made “no significant progress” on finding a common position.

MEPs consider that the MFF proposal tabled by the European Commission is a starting point, but its proposed level “will not allow the EU to deliver on its political commitments and respond to the important challenges ahead”.

The Commission’s draft 2021-27 budget plan aims to cut farm subsidies while increasing spending on research and digital technology, euro zone stability, security and defence.

Direct payments will be reduced by 4pc and better targeted, compulsory capping of subsidies will be imposed at farm level, with funds diverted to smaller farms in the same country.

A new crisis reserve would be set up to deal with problems arising from unexpected developments resulting from the actions of non-EU countries. The overall EU agricultural budget will be cut by 5pc.

Speaking during a European Parliament debate on the next Multiannual Financial Framework for the EU, Mairead McGuinness MEP and First Vice President of the European Parliament called for adequate funding for the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP). 

"I absolutely reject calls to cut the budget of the Common Agricultural Policy”, the Midlands North West MEP said in her address to the plenary chamber.

Also Read

 "Farm incomes on average are lower than other sectors. Farmers need the support that comes via the CAP.”

As to reforming the EU’s sources of revenue (“own resources”), MEPs stress that the current system is “highly complex, unfair and non-transparent and totally incomprehensible to the EU’s citizens”.

A new, simpler system should substantially reduce the gross national income-based direct contributions from member states and guarantee an adequate financing of EU spending under the new MFF. Parliament also approves the abolition of all rebates and other correction mechanisms.

MEPs demand the introduction of new own resources, such as one based on a new corporate tax scheme (including taxation of large companies in the digital sector), on revenues from the Emissions Trading System and on a plastic tax.

Since the resolution on the MFF adopted in March 2018, Parliament is ready to negotiate, and talks can begin as soon as Council has agreed on a common position.

The adoption of a new MFF Regulation requires Parliament’s consent.

MEPs expect “that a good agreement is reached before the 2019 European Parliament elections, in order to avoid the serious setbacks for the launch of the new programmes due to the late adoption of the financial framework, as experienced in the past.”

Online Editors

