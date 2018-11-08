Concerns have been expressed about the European Court of Auditors report published today which sharply criticizes the proposed reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the period after 2020.

McGuinness hits out at EU auditors criticism of plans of new CAP

The proposed reform of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020 falls short of the EU’s ambitions for a greener and more robust performance-based approach, according to an Opinion published today by the European Court of Auditors. The auditors identify a number of other issues with the proposal, notably in terms of accountability.

When the European Commission published its proposal for the new CAP after 2020, it stressed that environment and climate objectives would be a high priority.

The auditors recognise that the proposed reform includes tools to address these objectives; but they say these are neither clearly defined nor translated into quantified targets.

"It therefore remains unclear how a greener CAP could be assessed or measured. In addition, the Commission’s estimate of the CAP’s contribution to EU climate change objectives appears unrealistic," say the auditors.

Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness said the court is critical of the direct payment system linked to land as a means of delivering for the environment and for income support, but fails to suggest alternatives.

“We need farmers on the ground to deliver on the environmental and climate objectives and they need adequate incomes to remain on farms.”

She said direct payments are vital for many farmers and without them they would not be able to continue farming.