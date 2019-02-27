We'll start again with a scarce piece of Brexit news. Ireland will not miss the UK when it comes to framing EU farm policy.

John Downing: Noisy neighbours have always been a nuisance in Brussels but we'll miss them

Over 45 years of joint membership, our two nations have shared many reservations about certain EU policies, notably on taxation and social policy which might scare off international investment.

But when it came to farm policy, the UK was a pain in the neck, always fighting against increased funding, and still clinging to its post-1945 cheap food policy, where the EU was focused on securing continuity of supply after horrific shortages in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

But the immediate bad news is that Ireland will be among the nations who most miss the €12bn per year in UK contributions to the EU Common Agriculture Policy. And we will wince at the prospect of disruption to food exports to Britain worth some €5bn per year for Ireland.

Today we are four weeks and three days away from 'B-Day' on March 29. Yes, anything could still happen, but we must also work on the assumption that Brexit will go ahead - and it could be very rough indeed for Irish food sales.

So, we pose three key questions: 1. How rough will it be? 2. Who can help? 3. What is the likely extent of such help?

The first answer comes via Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, who has stressed that even a benign Brexit result will not be as good as the UK staying with the EU, giving us tariff-free trade.

He also stresses that we are left guessing until the UK announces what kind of tariff regime it will adopt for food products.