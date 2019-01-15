Irish farmers can't rely on a 'rabbit out of a hat' solution to Brexit - ICMSA President

The Irish government can’t wait for "a rabbit out of a hat solution to Brexit" and must make plans on the basis that the UK will leave the European Union, ICMSA President Patrick McCormack said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to put a Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to the House of Commons today, which is widely expected to be defeated.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) President Patrick McCormack said that the Irish government must proceed and “plan on the basis that the UK will exit the EU on March 29 without any deal and with all the consequences for trade and free movement that this ‘crash out’ entails”.

“Ireland seems to be operating on the basis that some last minute “rabbit out of a hat” deal would avert a no deal disaster but the Government’s duty-of-care now dictates that the Irish Government begin to accept the reality that in circumstances where no other option is being considered or supported that a No Deal Brexit will apply by default,” said Mr McCormack.

He said that once that is accepted – “and unfortunately that must be immediately” – then the question becomes how the Irish Government and the EU intends to support those sectors that will be most impacted upon by the chaos that will apply on March 30.

“Ireland is the Member State most affected by Brexit and Irish farmers are the sector most affected within Ireland”, said Mr McCormack.

“We will therefore expect the Government and EU to announce their plans and funding arrangements aimed at attempting to offset the worst damage that this situation will inflict on the people most affected in the state by the No Deal Brexit that the clock is now ticking down towards.

“Detailed sector-specific plans must be published, the time for generalisations is over. We need to see the detail and the funding to back it up.”