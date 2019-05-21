'Irish agri sector needs to restore public trust'- Hogan

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images
Claire Fox

The Irish agri sector needs to restore public trust as climate change is the “single biggest issue” across Irish doorways in the run up to the EU elections, EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

Commissioner Hogan stated in Kilkenny yesterday that the EU has reached a “turning point” and that its citizens are “demanding action” and that the Irish agri food sector needs to do more in the climate and environment space.

“The simple fact is that we urgently need to tackle climate change and the degradation of our ecosystems if we want to preserve the planet for future generations.

It is clear in this year's local and European elections that climate change is now one of the biggest issues on doorways across Ireland, and indeed across Europe,” the Commissioner told those at the launch of the Precision Agriculture Centre of Excellence in Kilkenny.

“Our agri-food sector needs to do more to restore public trust in relation to its capacity to deliver healthy, safe and nutritious products in an environmentally friendly manner.

“I have been consistent in calling on the Irish agri-food sector to do more in the climate and environment space, and precision agriculture will be absolutely critical for success in this key area.”

He pointed out that only 53pc of rural areas in the EU have access to fast broadband which is an important obstacle the development of new businesses, jobs and prosperity in rural areas. He said the EU is working hard to close the digital gap.

“Making sure that our farming sector and rural communities get the full benefit from the digital revolution is a strong priority for me and indeed for the European Commission as a whole.”

Online Editors

