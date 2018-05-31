Ireland secures backing in call for CAP budget to be maintained

Ireland and a number of other EU countries have signed a memorandum requesting that the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget is not cut.

The EU’s Budget Commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, published his proposals for the future EU Budgetary Framework in May, which included a proposed cut of approximately 5pc in CAP funding.

The European Commission is set to publish its proposals to cut the CAP budget Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, met with counterparts from a number of other EU member states in Madrid, to discuss the recently announced cuts in the CAP Budget ceilings for the period 2021-2027. The meeting in Madrid was attended by Ministers for Agriculture for France, Spain and Portugal. State Secretaries from Finland and Greece, all of whom signed a joint memorandum requesting that the CAP budget be increased to bring it back to the current levels.

This is the latest in a round of meetings between Minister Creed and counterparts across the EU. The objective of the meeting was to build a consensus around the need to protect the CAP budget, against the background an increasing range of demands on the agri food sector. These include the challenge of meeting the highest food safety standards in the world, the need to increase Agriculture’s contribution to the environment and climate change mitigation, and the market volatility and competitiveness pressures arising from an increasingly globalised marketplace.