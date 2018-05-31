Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 31 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ireland secures backing in call for CAP budget to be maintained

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

Ireland and a number of other EU countries have signed a memorandum requesting that the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget is not cut.

The EU’s Budget Commissioner, Gunther Oettinger, published his proposals for the future EU Budgetary Framework in May, which included a proposed cut of approximately 5pc in CAP funding.  

The European Commission is set to publish its proposals to cut the CAP budget Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, met with counterparts from a number of other EU member states in Madrid, to discuss the recently announced cuts in the CAP Budget ceilings for the period 2021-2027.

The meeting in Madrid was attended by Ministers for Agriculture for France, Spain and Portugal. State Secretaries from Finland and Greece, all of whom signed a joint memorandum requesting that the CAP budget be increased to bring it back to the current levels.

This is the latest in a round of meetings between Minister Creed and counterparts across the EU. The objective of the meeting was to build a consensus around the need to protect the CAP budget, against the background an increasing range of demands on the agri food sector.

These include the challenge of meeting the highest food safety standards in the world, the need to increase Agriculture’s contribution to the environment and climate change mitigation, and the market volatility and competitiveness pressures arising from an increasingly globalised marketplace. 

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Creed said demands on farmers are greater than ever. “The agriculture sector is a critical player in meeting environmental and climate change challenges, and there are costs associated with meeting these increasing demands.

"Furthermore, the advantage of an increasingly globalised market place brings with it volatility and competiveness challenges, and farm families in many sectors are struggling to make ends meet. Therefore farmers cannot be asked to do more and more for less and less." 

Also Read

He said that the decision of the UK to leave the European Union will result in significant budgetary challenges during the next financial framework. 

"Notwithstanding these very real pressures, I am convinced that we have to protect the CAP budget, if we are serious about preserving the family farm model that is central to the European project."

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid...
Revenue (stock image)

Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Tara McCarthy and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food...


Top Stories

President of the Irish Grasslands Association Jan Jensma with host farmers Tom and Thomas O’ Connor

A suckler success story: 'The more grass I grow, the more profit I make'
The figures come as the EU Commission publishes its proposals on reform of the CAP, which includes recommendations that EU farm payments are capped at €60,000. Stock image

Revealed - beef barons and sheikhs among top recipients of EU farm...
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies look to appeal exemption decision on planning permission
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home