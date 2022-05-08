Into the promised land: hopes and fears behind Ireland’s 1972 vote to join Europe

The bearded orator grasped the loudhailer and the crackled call went out: “Into Europe?” A slight inflection at the end just about added a question mark.

The small band of followers intoned the reply — “Out of work!” — with as much fervour as they could muster. This question-and-answer call was repeated half a dozen times before a number of speakers addressed the small but inquisitive crowd.

We were standing outside Gaywear on the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street in Limerick on a mild but wet Saturday evening in April 1972. This meeting was to advise voters on the perils of Ireland joining what was then called the European Economic Community (EEC), better known as the Common Market.

Trade union leaders, journalists, representatives from the Labour Party and both the official and provisional wings of Sinn Féin then spoke. All were huddled under Gaywear’s remarkable awning which made the shop — soon to have its name amended to ‘A Wear’ — a hub for mini political rallies.

Barely 50 years after the Irish people had succeeded in sundering a large part of Britain’s 700 years of political dominance, voters were being asked to give it away again, this time to another “foreign power” based in Brussels. Not only that, but they were being urged to join a European group that would include Britain, even as the six Northern counties were still part of the UK.

Those were the nationalist arguments for No. Labour and the unions augmented these with the threat to jobs, in sheltered sectors like car assembly, and rampantly increasing food costs thanks to the EEC’s common agriculture policy, which would standardise farmer prices.

***

It was Ireland’s third attempt to join the EEC and Jack Lynch was the Fianna Fáil taoiseach enthusiastically leading the campaign in the spring of 1972. As a senior minister, he had been closely associated with Ireland’s membership slog, which twice fell foul of French president Charles de Gaulle’s veto of the UK’s applications in 1963 and 1967.

Received wisdom in Brussels, London and, most importantly, in Dublin was that near-total economic dependence on the UK meant Ireland must join in tandem with that country. Ireland’s detailed application remained unopened.

Ireland politely but firmly declined de Gaulle’s offer of associate membership as a stopgap measure. Lynch’s predecessor and mentor, Seán Lemass, was the driving force behind the membership bid as advised by his economic guru, TK Whittaker.

In 1969, de Gaulle had quit the political stage and the way opened for Britain and Ireland, along with Denmark and Norway, to apply.

It was all part of a volte face by Fianna Fáil. As recently as August 1949, Éamon de Valera had insisted the Irish people would have nothing to do with ambitious European integration plans, which could never work out anyway.

In the run-in to the EEC referendum on Thursday, May 10, 1972, Lynch feared the real enemy would be apathy. His government spent on campaigning with some abandon, which the small and disparate ‘No’ campaign could not begin to match.

On the Sunday before the vote, Lynch, a Cork hurling icon, was prominent among 30,000 people at Semple Stadium in Thurles to watch his native team hold off a late Limerick flurry to win the 1972 National Hurling League final. The posters in Thurles screamed: “Vote Yes — Back Jack.”

In previous days, he had challenged nationalist arguments about Ireland giving away sovereignty. He countered that those advocating a ‘No’ were in effect increasing Irish social, economic and political dependence upon Britain.

But Lynch had two big advantages beyond his quiet persuasion. The main opposition party, Fine Gael, was even more ardently pro-ECC and, crucially, the National Farmers’ Association, forerunner of the IFA, were unequivocally in favour of membership. So, too were industry and business representatives whose support offset trade union opposition.

Farmer leaders had argued for years that the only hope for better incomes lay in the EEC’s farm price guarantees, ending Ireland’s abject dependence on UK exports. They called that one right: six years after membership, food exports to the UK fell from 75pc to 45pc and gross Irish agricultural output rose 183pc in value and 31pc in volume. NFA president and future MEP TJ Maher talked endearingly about “EEC bonanzas” through the 1970s and 1980s.

But in many ways, the view among farmers — and rural Ireland more generally — epitomised the people’s new conviction that European participation was a given. There was no doubting voters’ fervour in this referendum. Seven out of 10 people turned out — and of those, 83pc voted in favour. Of the other three EEC membership candidates, the vote was much closer. In Denmark, 63pc opted to join. In Norway, the first of two membership referendums was lost, with 53pc saying No.

The UK, much to the opposition Labour Party’s annoyance, did not hold a popular vote until June 1975, which was retrospectively carried with 67pc in favour. The EEC’s six founder members — Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg — had now become a community of nine, to which Ireland’s fortunes were tied.

Patrick Hillery, a west Clare doctor turned Fianna Fáil politician, was Ireland’s first nominee to the policy-guiding European Commission. He was given the social affairs portfolio with a strong mandate from European kingpins Willy Brandt of Germany and George Pompidou of France to “give Europe a human face”.

The new Fine Gael-Labour coalition in Dublin was struggling with the economic fallout of the first oil crisis in early 1973. Hardline finance minister Richie Ryan appealed to Hillery to help the “home nation” by postponing an EU directive to give women equal pay.

Hillery angered some Irish ministers by his refusal to grant Ireland a derogation. But he won widespread approval elsewhere, not least among women’s groups.

His spell in Brussels also resulted in improvements for migrant and disabled workers and the establishment of a ‘combat poverty’ programme. His independent stance showed many people that the EU could be serious about championing citizens’ rights.

Another Irish commissioner to impress was Fine Gael’s Peter Sutherland, from 1985-1989, who promoted consumer rights and helped pave the way for cheap air fares. He also established the Erasmus overseas study programme, which has benefited millions of students in Ireland and elsewhere.

Fianna Fáil’s Ray MacSharry, 1989-1992, took on the agriculture portfolio, driving farm spending reforms which helped avoid a return to food intervention stockpiles. His party colleague, Pádraig Flynn, a sometime figure of fun at home, also impressed in the social affairs portfolio and was Ireland’s longest-serving nominee, from 1992-1999.

Máire Geoghegan-Quinn of Fianna Fáil impressed as science commissioner from 2010-2014. The current Irish commissioner, Mairéad McGuinness, who had a stellar career as an MEP, is also now making her mark.

Her predecessor, Fine Gael’s Phil Hogan served as agriculture commissioner and was making strides in the international trade portfolio before losing job in the aftermath of Golfgate in August 2020.

The calibre of prominent Irish people in Brussels helped enhance the reputation of a small country. Ireland has produced two secretaries general of the European Commission in David O’Sullivan and Catherine Day. Another high-profile figure was MEP Pat Cox, European Parliament president from 2002-2004.

***

It was early on a Sunday morning in Edinburgh, just before Christmas 1992, when taoiseach Albert Reynolds emerged to meet the press after a late-night EU negotiating session.

“I’ve got eight billion punts for Ireland for the years 1992-1999,” he boasted loudly. The outcome allowed him to recover from a disastrous ill-judged general election a month earlier and make a first-ever coalition deal between Fianna Fáil and Labour.

The actual amount was soon the subject of dispute. But there is no point cavilling about the details because from 1989 to 1999, Ireland received €1.2bn per year in grants from EU regional and social funds.

It was the largest ever infusion of overseas cash into the economy. The largesse came as part of compensation for the poorer economies, the “poor four” of Spain, Greece, Portugal and Ireland, who risked exposing their undeveloped economies to a border-free single market while participating in the EU single currency, giving up instruments such as devaluation.

But Ireland’s economic progress within what was soon to be called the European Union was slow to kick off. The country began with a GDP per capita rating of 53pc of the EU average and was easily the group’s poorest state.

The two 1970s oil shocks were followed by some domestic mismanagement, including Lynch’s 1977 giveaway election. In the early and mid-1980s, things got worse with ballooning public debt, the EU’s highest unemployment, high inflation and a return of emigration.

A more hardline fiscal strategy under Charles Haughey helped Ireland catch a tide of global economic recovery and earlier tranches of EU grant aid helped enormously. The EU’s border-free single market brought new export opportunities and made the country more attractive for inward industrial investment.

The years of the Celtic Tiger are well known and in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Irish economy grew by record rates, unemployment declined to about 4pc — a rate deemed full employment.

The fallout from the 2010-2012 EU-IMF-ECB bailout marked a low in Irish-EU relations. There is also residual resentment at EU insistence on Ireland carrying an entire bank debt burden of €35bn.

Nonetheless, recovery followed Ireland’s lost decade from the crash of 2008 onwards and in 2020 Ireland’s per capita GDP was 109pc of the EU average, only topped by Luxembourg.

Ireland, Europe and the world have changed since that fateful day 50 years ago. Big challenges lie ahead in the wake of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union is a process for managing relations. Expecting pan-European love and loyalty to result is a bit like expecting bosses and unions to love each other after wage talks.

But the European Union has been a very valuable means of enhancing Irish people’s lives.

‘The rewards will not come tumbling upon our shores without our help’: the Independent’s post-vote editorial

We went to the polls in numbers unprecedented for a referendum and we said “Yes” to the EEC by an overwhelming majority. It was not a victory for political parties, although they certainly played strong roles in the campaign. It was rather a demonstration of the political and economic common sense of the Irish electorate which, despite the caustic, post-referendum comments of a few, showed itself able to weigh up the factors involved and make the right decision.

This positive decision-making process is reflected in the figures for town and country. Dublin produced a majority in favour of entry, although there had been widespread forecasts of a strong “No” vote in the city. Labour’s followers did not give the “No” campaigners their wholehearted support, a temporary development no doubt which will be remedied at the next election. It was a development, also, which should prevent us all from assuming that the trade union vote is at the disposal of the Labour Party at all times.

The two Sinn Féin groups have come out of the referendum with plenty to think about. Their attempts to inject Northern politics into the campaign did not “take”. It is evident as well that the public has given violent republicanism a national rebuke, and has strongly underlined the peaceful policies adopted by the Dáil parties. It should be noted again that this outlook was expressed by a huge turnout in the secrecy of the polling station.

Indeed, the result can only be gratifying to those people who want an end to the divisions on this island. These divisions just cannot persist in a new situation; they might have been abolished by now — as our Northern Editor points out — had General de Gaulle said “yes” to Britain [earlier]. So many lives would have been saved.

The referendum has shown that we want a new kind of Ireland in a new type of Europe. But we will have to work for it; the rewards will not come tumbling upon our shores without our help. This will not be an impossible task for us, because we have shown that given the opportunity we can rise to a challenge. As yesterday’s massive five-to-one result shows. We were not afraid to say “Yes” to the greatest challenge we, as a people, have had to face since we got our independence.

Nine referendums in the first 40 years

Irish people have voted more often than any other citizens in EU-related referendums.

Between May 1972 and May 2012, there have been nine such votes on EU issues. In the first four, approval dropped from 83pc in 1972 to 62pc on the EU Amsterdam Treaty in 1998.

The public mood at times became more critical of EU issues and in June 2001 the Nice Treaty was defeated by 54pc to 46pc but with just a 35pc turnout. The government successfully sought assurances on Irish neutrality and reran the referendum in November 2002, succeeding by 62pc to 37pc on a 48pc turnout. A similar thing occurred with the defeat of the Lisbon Treaty in June 2008. It was successfully rerun on the basis of legally binding additional assurances, in October 2009. Those who campaigned for rejection of the EU treaties understandably cried foul.

EU supporters argued that each rerun was based on additional assurances and resulted in higher turnout and bigger ‘Yes’ margins. But it was also clear that EU referendums must now be fought for on a scale like that of a general election.