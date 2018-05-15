Hungary and Poland unite on opposing CAP budget cuts

The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland, allies in a series of disputes with Brussels, united on Monday in opposing cuts under the European Union’s new budget.

Both countries are accused by the European Commission of undermining judicial independence in a row that threatens their future funding from the bloc.

Neither Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki nor his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban commented on an EU plan to cut money in the 2021-2027 budget for member states that interfere in their legal systems. However, after meeting in Warsaw they declared their common ground on farm payments under the Common Agricultural Policy and reforming the EU budget after Britain leaves the bloc.

On Monday Brussels gave Poland until late June to settle its dispute with the EU over the independence of its courts. Orban said he and Morawiecki agreed on two principles. “We want to protect the interests of our farmers. So we do not think it is appropriate to reduce the agricultural budget,” he told reporters.