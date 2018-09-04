Farm Ireland
Hogan warns that farming and food production needs to get smarter, cleaner, and greener – and fast

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
Margaret Donnelly

Farming and food production needs to get smarter, cleaner, and greener – and fast, according to the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

The Irishman said that he has long signalled the need for the next CAP to show a higher level of environmental and climate ambition in line with the expectations of Europe's citizens and that that farmers are crucial to meeting our sustainability goals.

Speaking at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, he said that Europe stands behind its farmers by helping alleviate their immediate problems and, aware of the fact that such events will only become more frequent, accompanying them with better and more appropriate measures in the future as provided for in the CAP reform proposals.

"We need to address the bigger problem.

"Farming and food production needs to get smarter, cleaner, and greener – and fast. Farmers need to adopt new technologies as part of building climate resilience."

The Commissioner also said that new technologies offer new sources of data for key CAP tasks such as yield forecasts, as well as new priorities such as improved performance monitoring.

"These technologies help us confront the paradox: the new CAP has more demands placed on it than ever before, yet paradoxically it must also deliver simpler implementation, and implementation targeted to more local conditions."

He also said that such technology would help reduce the amount of paperwork farmers must currently complete and on-farm inspections, as well as measuring progress.

"In this way, technology can deliver a simpler, better-targeted and better performing EU agri-food production system."

Commissioner Hogan also said that the only group of people that can achieve these policy objectives for all of us are well trained farmers.

"Those professional farmers must be paid a reasonable income to do this critically important work and therefore it is necessary to be mindful of a well-funded EU Common Agricultural Policy. We should not take for granted this successful policy."

Online Editors

