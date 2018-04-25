Hogan stands firm on Mercosur as EU delists Brazilian suppliers

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted there would be "no deal" on Mercosur unless negotiators are fully satisfied strong standards will apply to all produce. It comes as another round of the negotiations on Mercosur got under way in Brussels this week.

European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted there would be "no deal" on Mercosur unless negotiators are fully satisfied strong standards will apply to all produce. It comes as another round of the negotiations on Mercosur got under way in Brussels this week.

"There will be no deal on Mercosur unless we are satisfied there will be good standards and that we will have a good sanitary and phytosanitary agreement," said Hogan, adding they needed to see "movement" on many of the demands made in recent negotiations with the South American bloc.

"There is no evidence that Brazil are serious about doing a deal at the moment because they are in election mode. So the ball is in their court." He pointed out anyone who does a deal on a free-trade agreement with the European Union has to observe EU standards as negotiations continued in Brussels this week.

It comes as the European Commission confirmed that Member States had voted in favour of delisting 20 Brazilian meat and poultry plants from the list of suppliers. Mr Hogan said the delisting of the 20 establishments "clearly shows" the controls and traceability systems that the EU has in place are working.