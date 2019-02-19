A new report highlighted how EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan carried out a “disproportionate” amount of meetings with Irish farm organisations and lobby groups since he began his role in 2014.

Hogan says Brexit the reason for 'disproportionate' number of meetings with Irish farm groups

According to the Captured States: When EU Governments are a Channel for Corporate Interests report, carried out by NGO, Corporate Europe Observatory, it stated that Commissioner Hogan was among a range of commissioners who had a disproportionate number of meetings with lobby groups from their home countries.

Of Commissioner Hogan’s 102 corporate lobby encounters since December 2014, at least 29 were with Irish interests.

It showed that the Commissioner met with the IFA seven times, the ICMSA held four meetings and ICOS met with him three times over the period.

IBEC also met with Mr Hogan four times.

Commissioners such as Competition Commissioner Vestager had 59pc of lobby meetings with her native Danish lobby groups, while Climate Commissioner Canete had 37pc of his meetings with Spanish lobby groups.

The report stated that there is a “serious risk” that the commissioners “have prioritised lobby meetings with corporate interests from their home country”

“It is striking that for some, although not all commissioners, national corporate lobbies make up a disproportionately large number of meetings,” it said.