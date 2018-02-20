Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'

The European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan and his Trade colleague Cecilia Malmstrom will travel South America to see what progress can be made on a Mercosur trade deal.

However, he did not commit to a deal being reached by early March, as some commentators had predicted was likely.

Speaking in Bulgaria this week, Hogan said that as in any negotiations, it does not center around any one product area, but sometimes people focus on agriculture but we have a lot of technical discussions going on as well. He also said that it is still open as to whether there will be a successful conclusion to the talks or not at this point. "We will only do a deal if we are satisfied it is a good deal and balanced outcome that reflects the mandate that has been given to the Commission by the Council.

"There are a lot of areas where we are not making as much progress as we should and not receiving the type of offers from the Mercosur countries that we feel we should." The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed told the Dail this week that that the Government remain absolutely steadfast in its opposition to a Mercosur trade deal involving significant volumes of beef.