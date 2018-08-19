Grass growth at historic low across much of Europe

Blistering heat and a lack of rainfall in northern and central Europe has caused the region's worst drought in two decades, putting pressure on yields, prices and fodder supplies.

According to a new report from the EU's Joint Research Centre (JRC), Ireland is one of the EU's most-hit countries. "Significant rainfall" in the last week of July has helped "slightly", the report said, but the situation is still worse than the drought of summer 2006.

The UK, Denmark, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, northern Germany and southern Sweden are also seeing "pasture productivity" at historic lows.

"In the past 20 years there are few growing seasons in which dry conditions have had a greater impact on pasture productivity," says the report by the JRC's food security unit.

The report also found "a steady decline in crop yield forecasts" due to the continuing dry spell in northern and central Europe since May and June of this year.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland have also been badly affected, though recent rainfall has improved the situation. And northern France and the Czech Republic have seen harmful dry conditions.

The EU has offered to help farmers by paying out CAP money early (as of mid-October rather than December) and by letting them off crop diversification and fallow land requirements.

The EU is also considering "further derogations" from its CAP "greening" measures to allow livestock farmers to produce more fodder.