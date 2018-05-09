Gove snubs Brexit meeting with Creed for a second time

The UK's environment secretary has snubbed a meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed for the second time.

Officials alerted the Department of Agriculture yesterday that Michael Gove will not travel to Ireland tomorrow as planned.

The cancellation follows a similar move last November, when Mr Creed was given just a few days' notice that Mr Gove would not be attending a scheduled event in London. Sources told the Irish Independent that Mr Gove cited "cabinet business" as the reason for the latest cancellation.

Mr Creed had been keen to discuss Brexit and the potential impact on the agri-food sector. It comes amid yet another period of turmoil and paralysis within the British government. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson declared as "crazy" previously agreed cabinet policy on a search for a customs partnership.