Wednesday 9 May 2018

Gove snubs Brexit meeting with Creed for a second time

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove. Photo: Reuters
Shona Murray and Kevin Doyle

The UK's environment secretary has snubbed a meeting with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed for the second time.

Officials alerted the Department of Agriculture yesterday that Michael Gove will not travel to Ireland tomorrow as planned.

The cancellation follows a similar move last November, when Mr Creed was given just a few days' notice that Mr Gove would not be attending a scheduled event in London.

Sources told the Irish Independent that Mr Gove cited "cabinet business" as the reason for the latest cancellation.

Mr Creed had been keen to discuss Brexit and the potential impact on the agri-food sector.

It comes amid yet another period of turmoil and paralysis within the British government. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson declared as "crazy" previously agreed cabinet policy on a search for a customs partnership.

Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman pointed out the entire cabinet had signed up to her Mansion House speech in which she set out her plans for a customs partnership.

Furthermore, Mr Johnson's comments took place while in the US at a fruitless meeting with US officials persuading them to stick to the Iran deal.

His remarks were said to be humiliating for the prime minister.

Normally such insolence would mean the minister would lose their job.

"It's priced in that she's a caretaker, and therefore there would be no immediate rush to condemn Boris," a Tory insider told the Irish Independent. Meanwhile the UK House of Lords is due to send back her withdrawal bill heavily amended requiring the government to get agreement to stay in a customs union.

Irish Independent

