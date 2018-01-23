Germany and France to prepare joint position on EU farm reform

The Minister is understood to be eager to engage with communities to hit home the importance of CAP for agriculture and also in the provision of safe and affordable food. The European Commission is putting the pressure on EU leaders to stump up more money for the post-2020 budget, which will be discussed at a February 23 summit.

It is understood that Brexit will leave a €14bn a year revenue hole, while other new issues such as defence and research will require an extra €10bn.

Further, EU individual payments to farmers could be limited to €60,000-€100,000 according to proposals that were tabled late last year.

EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger has also said that there is going to be €14bn in structural funds missing from the EU budget due to Brexit and this gap should be 50pc covered from additional Member State contributions and 50pc by budget cuts. However, he warned that with less than 1pc of Gross National Income (GNI) coming from Member States to the EU budget, it would not be possible to achieve such tasks.

'The Future of Food and Farming' Allowing Member States greater responsibilities to choose how and where to invest their CAP funding in order to meet ambitious common goals on environment, climate change and sustainability is the flagship initiative.

These are the cornerstone ideas of a Communication by the European Commission on "The Future of Food and Farming", outlining the ways to ensure that the oldest EU common policy remains future-proof. Allowing Member States greater responsibilities to choose how and where to invest their CAP funding in order to meet ambitious common goals on environment, climate change and sustainability is the flagship initiative. While keeping the current two pillar structure, the simpler, more flexible approach will set out the detailed actions to reach these objectives agreed at EU level.

Each EU country would then develop their own strategic plan – approved by the Commission – setting out how they intend to meet the objectives. Rather than on compliance, the attention will be paid more on monitoring progress and ensuring funding is focused on concrete results. Moving from a one-size-fits-all to a tailor-made approach means the policy and its real-life implications will be closer to those who implement it on the ground.

Support for farmers will continue through the system of direct payments. The Communication does neither pre-empt the outcome of the debate on the future of the EU finances, nor the content of its proposal for the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). Without being exhaustive, it explores some possibilities to ensure a fair and better targeted support of farmers' income.

Climate change and pressures on natural resources will continue affecting farming and food production. The future CAP should reflect higher ambition as regards resource efficiency, environmental care and climate action. Additional reporting Reuters



Online Editors