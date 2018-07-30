German farmers seek 1 billion euros in drought aid: report

Farmers in Germany need special aid of around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) because of damage to harvests caused by drought and heatwave, the head of German farming association DBV said on Monday.

Farmers in Germany need special aid of around 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) because of damage to harvests caused by drought and heatwave, the head of German farming association DBV said on Monday.

The aid should be paid to farmers who have lost 30pc and more of their harvests, DBV president Joachim Rukwied told German regional newspaper group Funke Medien.

This year’s drought and heatwave caused damage to crops in large parts of northern Europe, with harvests in Britain, Poland and Scandinavia also suffering.

“A billion (euros) would be desirable to compensate for crop losses,” Rukwied was quoted as saying.

German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner said on Sunday she is concerned about harvest losses for grains, potatoes, maize and sugar beets.

German federal and state authorities will meet on Tuesday to assess the situation, Kloeckner said. On Wednesday Kloeckner said she will report to the cabinet about the impact of the drought on farmers.