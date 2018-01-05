Genetically-modified animals could be sold in the UK after Brexit, Michael Gove has said.

Genetically-modified animals could be sold in UK after Brexit, says Michael Gove

The Environment Secretary said that “bio-tech changes” are coming which will “challenge us to think about the future” as he suggested gene editing could be used to create “more valuable livestock”.

But he admitted that the science was still “in its infancy” and that its use would raise “political and moral questions”. Meanwhile, he also revealed the Government intends to create a new “gold-standard” for food labelling to signify British quality after Brexit.

Mr Gove made the claims as he announced plans to reward farmers for opening up the countryside to the public and enhancing the natural environment after the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. He also set out proposals to replace existing EU subsidies with a system that pays farmers to increase public access to the UK’s countrysie.