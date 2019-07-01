Fresh concerns over finalising CAP raised by MEP Kelly

MEP Sean Kelly. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
MEP Sean Kelly. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Martin Ryan

Fresh concerns on the finalising of the CAP post 2020 have been raised by Ireland South MEP,  Sean Kelly as the new parliament are set to meet for the first time tomorrow.

Kelly has described as "unfortunate" that the budget was not completed before the last parliament ended ahead of the EU elections amid concerns that the composition of the new parliament could deliver a different result.

Less than one in three of the outgoing parliament return to take up their seat for the first meeting of the new parliament to-day.

"There is a danger now - and we might as well be very clear about it - that a new parliament might take a very different line on this (CAP) than the last parliament" he told farmers in Co Cork when he attended one of his first official engagements to officially open the IHFA National Open Day at Freemount on Thursday.

"We are going to have to be very vigilant that  the fundamentals of the CAP proposals  are maintained and that is one of the biggest challenges that we face in the new Parliament" he added.

The second challenge will be agreement on the budget and "we are going to have to be very strong to ensure that the budget is maintained at least at the present level" he stressed emphasising the risk of new thinking from the changed composition of the new parliament.

On Brexit he said that "the uncertainty is going to continue until at least October 31 and possibly beyond so we can only get on with it and hope that it finishes out well in the end".

He called for far more state flexibility in the approach to forestry and planting of trees as part of the programme to meet the targets on the environment "because many people who would like to go into forestry are finding it too difficult".

"It should be far more about the number of trees that are planted than where they are or how far they are from a roadway. Farmers should be encouraged to plant hedgerows, corners of fields and waste ground that could be utilised" he said.
 

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Confusion: The 'active farmer' test for Agricultural Relief is about who farms the land, their qualifications and the amount of time they spend farming

Advice: Clarity emerging at last on Agricultural Relief conditions
The EU is already Mercosur’s largest trading partner and under the deal, if ratified by all member states, there will be more open markets between the two blocs. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Q&A: Mercosur and Ireland - What impact will agreement have on our economy?
Euro meeting: Leo Varadkar arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Farmers have beef with trade deal but Taoiseach admits we can't halt move
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

Varadkar won't rule out backing trade deal despite farmers' flak
Rare breed: Dermot Allen on his farm in west Wicklow where he rears 220 pigs, most of them from the rare Oxford Sandy and Black breed. Photo: Siobhán English

'Some people call us backyard farmers but we love what we do and take it...
Dark clouds: Agriculture emissions account for a third of the national total. Photo by Roger Jones

Climate actions will need to speak a lot louder than words
Green shoots: Norman Kenny, farm manager Colm Warren and Deirdre O’Sullivan at Nurney Farm in Co Kildare

Innovations mark Kildare farm out as one of Ireland's most progressive...


Top Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with a breeder as he visits the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Julien De Rosa/Pool via Reuters

Further blow for beef farmers as Macron backs Mercosur deal
Stock photo

Court to decide on "double compensation" to landowners for...

North Longford 61ac holding 'in good heart' guided at €500,000
How it’s done: Ken Matthews and Tim Keady at the SheepNet farm walk on the Matthews farm near Tullamore

'I could never see as much money out of cattle than I could see out of sheep'
Pigs are seen at a backyard farm on the outskirts of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hallie Gu/File Photo

Swine fever toll in China may be twice as high as reported, industry insiders...
Pat McCormack President of the ICMSA. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Farm feed costs surged €500m in fodder crisis
Green dairy: Chlorine-free cleaning products could become essential

Gerard Sherlock: Chlorine-free dairying is the way forward