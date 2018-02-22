Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 23 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

French farmers hold tractor protests in Mercosur warning to Macron

  • Farmers fear trade deal to boost S. American beef imports
  • Changes to farm subsidies have also angered French farmers
  • Macron invites young farmers to Elysee ahead of farm show
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in Pierre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in Pierre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads "Mercosur, no to unfair competition". REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Gus Trompiz and Marine Pennetier

French farmers drove tractors through town centres and blocked highways on Wednesday to oppose extra agricultural imports from South America, raising pressure on President Emmanuel Macron in the run-up to a politically sensitive Paris farm show.

Agriculture is proving a stumbling block in negotiations between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries over a wide-ranging trade agreement, with friction in particular over how much access the EU should give to South American beef.

Reports that EU negotiators have increased their offer of market access for Mercosur beef have angered farmers in major European livestock producers such as France who say cheaper South American meat does not meet the same sanitary and environmental standards as in the EU.

Concern over the Mercosur talks is adding to tensions in French agriculture, after plans to reshuffle subsidies for disadvantaged farm belts prompted protests in recent weeks, sapping goodwill created by government proposals for fairer farmgate prices.

French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads,
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. Message reads, "Mercosur - The destruction of French agriculture". REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

“Mr Macron is keeping his promises on the issue of prices paid to farmers,” Christiane Lambert, head of France’s main farmers’ union, the FNSEA, told news channel BFM TV.

“But you can’t tell people ‘go upmarket, produce quality goods’ ... and then open wide Europe’s borders to products that will compete using very different quality standards. This is the inconsistency that we want to highlight.”

French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in PIerre-Benite near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

The FNSEA’s local branches staged protests across France, with tractors rolling through towns including Bordeaux and Nantes, displaying slogans such as “Stop Mercosur” and “Macron, betrayal” and gathering in front of government buildings.

Small groups of farmers also blocked traffic, including at a busy motorway interchange near the southeastern city of Lyon.

Also Read

The FNSEA estimated that around 20,000 farmers took part in demonstrations across the country.

The protests come ahead of the annual Paris farm show, an important political fixture in the EU’s biggest agricultural economy where Macron is due to make the traditional presidential visit this Saturday.

French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in Solaize near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French farmers drive their tractors on the A7 highway to protest changes in underprivileged farm area’s mapping and against Mercosur talks, in Solaize near Lyon, France, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

As a further gesture, Macron has invited hundreds of young farmers to the Elysee Palace for a reception on Thursday, drawing comparisons with an event he held last year for French mayors amid tensions over funding for local authorities.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert has said France will seek guarantees for fair competition with South American beef, telling France’s National Assembly on Wednesday these could include an emergency mechanism in case of severe disruption to the EU beef market.

Reuters

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Arla, headquartered in Denmark, said it delivered a 27.4pc increase in the pre-paid milk price to its owners last year.

Denmark's Arla gets sales boost from higher dairy prices
Siobhan Talbot of Glanbia

Profit at Glanbia jumps over 50pc after Dairy Ireland sale
British Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

UK won’t do trade deals that undercut British farmers on standards: Gove
(Stock image)

Potato growers get less than one-fifth of the price consumers pay for spuds

Former creamery's 1,900 farmer shareholders in line for €50m windfall
Photo: Oleg Begunenko

Could Brexit leave us in a French Revolution scenario of having no bread...
A risk assessment exercise will identify potential hazards involved in specific machinery operations and other tasks on the farm

Advice: 'I am taking on a worker on the farm and am worried about the...


Top Stories

Beef prices hit €4.00/kg for stock that tick all the boxes
Pat Smith (left) former IFA General Secretary and Eddie Downey, former IFA President.

Dispute over IFA's former Chief's €2m exit package settled outside High Court
Former general secretary of the IFA Pat Smith

I'm pleased matters have been settled and I'm very proud of IFA - Pat Smith
No SMP has been put into intervention since September.

EU sells just 4,000t of intervention milk powder stocks, out of 99,000t...
Stock image. Photo Brian Farrell

Hogget prices rising despite dirty sheep row
Photo: Brian Farrell

Concern as new figures reveal 900 lambs/day rejected by slaughter...
Ireland must support the growing of bio-energy crops such as Miscanthus

'Historic day' - Midland farmers to be encouraged to grow biomass crops as...