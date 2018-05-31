Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 31 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers to ramp up lobbying campaign to secure subsidies post 2020

Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Farmers are bracing themselves for significant subsidy cuts with the proposed details of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020 to be launched in Brussels tomorrow (Fri).

The European Commission has already proposed to cut funding of the Common Agricultural Policy by 5pc (€17bn) a move which has been met with condemnation by farm organisations.

A decrease of this magnitude to the Irish CAP envelope of €1.5bn equates to around €75m.

Where the axe finally falls will be tied up in what happens to the wider 2021-27 EU budget, which is unlikely to be agreed before the end of this Commission's term in office in 2019.

Concerns have been raised that funding cuts to farming schemes such as GLAS and LEADER could be double the level of reductions imposed on the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)

IFA President Joe Healy said the key issue for farmers is the size of the CAP Budget.

He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must make it clear at EU Heads of State level that the recent Commission proposals on the CAP Budget are a non-runner.

“The Taoiseach must insist on an increased budget to take account of inflation and the cost of any additional measures imposed on farmers.

Also Read

“This point must be made forcibly by Minister Creed when he meets like-minded Ministers for Agriculture to build alliances on this issue.

“This must be followed up by the Government to ensure farmers are not left short in the Budget negotiations.  The future of farming and rural Ireland is at stake,” he said.

He said IFA will be intensifying its CAP campaign as the details emerge of the legislative proposals over the next number of weeks and months. This will include lobbying MEPs and TDs.

IFA has already lobbied over 80 TDs and Senators at national level.

Joe Healy also said the IFA is very clear that direct payments should go to active farmers based on objective criteria on agricultural production and the provision of public goods.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Young Tim Brennan from Dungarvan , Co Kilkenny seen here with his dog bringing the130 cows in for the milking. Photo: Roger Jones.

MEPs back simpler and less bureaucratic CAP with reinforced young farmers aid...
Revenue (stock image)

Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Tara McCarthy and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food...


Top Stories

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Dáil has 'perfect opportunity' to halt Mercosur deal: ICMSA
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Game of two halves after early week price wobble
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies look to appeal exemption decision on planning permission
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
(stock photo)

Raiders beat farmer (81) in his home for €50, court told