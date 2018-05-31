Farmers are bracing themselves for significant subsidy cuts with the proposed details of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020 to be launched in Brussels tomorrow (Fri).

Farmers are bracing themselves for significant subsidy cuts with the proposed details of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020 to be launched in Brussels tomorrow (Fri).

Farmers to ramp up lobbying campaign to secure subsidies post 2020

The European Commission has already proposed to cut funding of the Common Agricultural Policy by 5pc (€17bn) a move which has been met with condemnation by farm organisations.

A decrease of this magnitude to the Irish CAP envelope of €1.5bn equates to around €75m. Where the axe finally falls will be tied up in what happens to the wider 2021-27 EU budget, which is unlikely to be agreed before the end of this Commission's term in office in 2019.

Concerns have been raised that funding cuts to farming schemes such as GLAS and LEADER could be double the level of reductions imposed on the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) IFA President Joe Healy said the key issue for farmers is the size of the CAP Budget.