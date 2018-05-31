Farmers to ramp up lobbying campaign to secure subsidies post 2020
Farmers are bracing themselves for significant subsidy cuts with the proposed details of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2020 to be launched in Brussels tomorrow (Fri).
The European Commission has already proposed to cut funding of the Common Agricultural Policy by 5pc (€17bn) a move which has been met with condemnation by farm organisations.
A decrease of this magnitude to the Irish CAP envelope of €1.5bn equates to around €75m.
Where the axe finally falls will be tied up in what happens to the wider 2021-27 EU budget, which is unlikely to be agreed before the end of this Commission's term in office in 2019.
Concerns have been raised that funding cuts to farming schemes such as GLAS and LEADER could be double the level of reductions imposed on the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS)
IFA President Joe Healy said the key issue for farmers is the size of the CAP Budget.
He said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must make it clear at EU Heads of State level that the recent Commission proposals on the CAP Budget are a non-runner.
“The Taoiseach must insist on an increased budget to take account of inflation and the cost of any additional measures imposed on farmers.