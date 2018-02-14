Farmers face cuts of up to 30pc in farm payments as EU considers its budget

FarmIreland.ie

Farmers across Europe are facing a significant income drop, as a possible 30pc cut to the European Common Agriculture (CAP) budget was proposed today.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/agri-business/eu/farmers-face-cuts-of-up-to-30pc-in-farm-payments-as-eu-considers-its-budget-36603725.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36274555.ece/ea2d4/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-10-31_bus_35785858_I1.JPG