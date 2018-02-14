Farmers face cuts of up to 30pc in farm payments as EU considers its budget
- Scenario could see average farm income drop by more than 10pc
- IFA describes it as 'unbelievable' the Commission would even consider such an option
Farmers across Europe are facing a significant income drop, as a possible 30pc cut to the European Common Agriculture (CAP) budget was proposed today.
The European Commission is seeking spending cuts and new sources of revenue to cover the hole left by Britain’s exit from the bloc, saying EU money should be conditional on members observing the rule of law.
The Commission prepared the options for a discussion among EU leaders on February 23.
It will present its final proposal for the next long-term budget for a seven year period from 2021 to 2027 in early May.
“It (the budget) is ... vital at a time when Europe is in the midst of a fundamental debate on how the Union should evolve in the years to come,” the Commission said in a statement.
“We now have an opportunity to choose the Europe we want and to decide on a budget that helps us build it,” it said.
The Commission set out three options for future funding of the Commin Agricultural Policy.
One option was to maintaining expenditure levels of around €400 billion over the period for the Common Agricultural Policy, corresponding to approximately 37pc EU’s total budget.