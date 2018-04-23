Farmer concern over reports signaling 6pc CAP budget cut

Reported comments made by Commissioner Oettinger that the European Commission will propose a cut of 6pc in CAP funding will be extremely worrying for all farmers but especially for those in the low income sectors where EU supports are vital, according to ICSA president Patrick Kent.

Mr Kent said ICSA understands that the Commissioner has outlined this to the presidents’ committee of the European Parliament this week, in advance of the publication of the Multi-Annual Financial Framework (7 year budget proposals) in early May.

"While this figure is considerably lower than some of the figures that were doing the rounds, it is still unacceptable. “It has been suggested that this cut will be applied solely to Pillar 1 payments which are direct income supports for farmers. ICSA is calling on the government to outline how it proposes to make up the difference. Options could include national co-funding of Pillar 1 or a higher co-funding of Pillar 2.”

Last month, Commissioner Oettinger said the European Union’s next long-term budget should be bigger than the current one despite the departure of major net contributor Britain. Oettinger told a news conference that the next budget, spanning 2021 to 2027 should be between 1.1 and 1.2 percent of EU gross national income, compared to the 1.0 percent now.