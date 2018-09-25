Farm Ireland
‘Everybody looks for more money’ – Hogan says funds to reverse proposed CAP cuts must be provided by Member States

Phil Hogan
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

“Everybody looks for more money, including farmers. Whats new. But it has to be provided by the Member States,” Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan said following an informal meeting of agriculture and fisheries ministers in Schloss Hof, Lower Austria.

He said he expected that the objective of the Budget Commissioner to try and reach agreement on the next EU budget by the end of the Romanian presidency or perhaps in March is achievable.

Commissioner Hogan said agriculture and food production operate in a very dynamic environment and the CAP must be capable of supporting the sector and flexible enough to respond to changing circumstances and new challenges.

The comments come following recent criticism by IFA president Joe Healy that the CAP policy to move away from price supports towards direct payments has made beef farming extraordinarily challenging at current prices.

Healy said at the same time, the EU Commission is reneging on its side of the bargain by proposing further cuts of €100m per annum on Irish farmers as part of CAP reform proposals.

The draft 2021-27 budget plan aims to cut farm subsidies while increasing spending on research and digital technology, euro zone stability, security and defence.

Direct payments will be reduced by four percent and better targeted, compulsory capping of subsidies will be imposed at farm level, with funds diverted to smaller farms in the same country.

A new crisis reserve would be set up to deal with problems arising from unexpected developments resulting from the actions of non-EU countries. The overall EU agricultural budget will be cut by five percent.

Online Editors

