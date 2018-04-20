EU's Barnier says still some 25% of work to do on Brexit

FarmIreland.ie

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday some 25 percent of work remained to be done on a pact covering UK withdrawal from the EU, including crucial issues such as management of the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.

