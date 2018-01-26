European farmers have 'serious concerns' about their future

New results from Copa and Cogecas’ survey in the third quarter of 2017 shows that farmers are concerned about their future economic prospects, mainly as a result of global market developments and trade.

Copa and Cogeca Secretary-General Pekka Pesonen said “Although farmers in seven out of 10 Member States were more positive about their economic situation in 2017, mainly as a result of better prices for some commodities, especially dairy, the survey reveals that many farmers have serious concerns about future prospects”.

This is fueled by uncertainty about global agricultural markets and also trade, especially Brexit. Farmers are worried about the negative economic impact Brexit could have on key economic factors like demand, investment, the exchange rate and ultimately producer prices, the survey shows.