Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 10 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU trade commissioner says talks with US will not include agriculture

Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Union’s Trade Commissioner. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg
Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Union’s Trade Commissioner. Photo: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg

Chris Prentice

The European Union and United States have not yet agreed on the scope of their trade negotiations, but the EU will not include agriculture in the talks, its trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström told reporters on Wednesday.

Malmström said the EU was willing to include all industrial goods, such as autos, in the discussions.

“We have made very clear agriculture will not be included,” Malmström said, though the two sides had not yet agreed on that issue.

She was speaking after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and ahead of a meeting with U.S. and Japanese leaders to discuss World Trade Organization (WTO) reform this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded better terms of trade for the United States from China, the EU and Japan, saying poor trade deals cost the United States millions of jobs. Washington has already reworked the North American trade treaty with neighbors Mexico and Canada.

USTR notified lawmakers in October of its plans to pursue the trade talks with the European Union. American farmers and farm state lawmakers such as Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa have said they want agricultural products to be included in any new trade deal.

Malmström said she had received no assurance that a U.S. auto tariffs report would be put on hold during the discussions, but believed the European Union would not be affected by such tariffs while the talks were ongoing.

The EU was in the final stages of preparing its mandates for the talks, she said.

Also Read

It was unclear when the formal talks will be held.

Discussions around the reform of WTO rules have focused on transparency and ways to address concerns over Chinese trade practices.

“We are not forming a coalition against China. We are worried about many of the Chinese practices,” she said.

Reuters

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Lamb in Dowra Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Lamb prices break the magical €5/kg barrier
Farm organisations have recently opposed the level of planting in the northwest of the country

Brexit anxiety reason for formation of new IBEC-led forestry group, say...
Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt

New rules could force older marts to shut down
Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed at the launch of Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects 2018-2019.

Value of Irish food and drink exports falls in 2018 as dependence on UK...
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) believes it should not be charged with implementation of the legislation.

Government must decide on regulator for supermarkets to enforce new...
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Allowing hormone-treated beef into the UK could turn British shoppers off meat...
Ursula Gormley, operations manager Cormactagging, with a pedigree Holstein Friesian calf. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Cormac Tagging doubles revenue after securing State contract


Top Stories

Testing programme extended in Monaghan to address major TB outbreak
Mayo University Hospital Photo: Google Maps

Investigation launched after farmer dies tragically while demolishing shed
Threats: Andy ‘The Bull’ McSharry says his sheep ‘are as good as china’ and wants to protect them from dogs. Photo: Niall Delaney, Ocean FM

Gardaí tell farmer he can't patrol roads with shotgun - but will shoot dogs...
After the blizzards, the deluges and the drought of 2018, how bad might Brexit be by comparison?

Factories can pick and choose from abundance of bulls

2018 weather cost dairy farmers 6c/L - how to get your farm finances ready for...
FBD advisor Ciaran Roche speaking to farmers at the Tegasc farm safety event in Flynn Machinery, Mullingar. Photo: Damien Eagers

New peer-to-peer farm safety initiative to be rolled out in 2019
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service picture of the rescue of three cows who had fallen into a slurry tank at a farm oustide Dromore, Co Down.

2 simple ways to check if your slats have signs of cracks or faults