EU to Propose Using 500-Million-Euro Crisis Fund for Farmers

The European Union will for the first time tap an agricultural crisis fund to cushion the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on food producers facing high energy prices and shortages of some key products.

The European Commission on Wednesday will propose using the fund's nearly 500 million euros ($551 million) to support European farmers as part of a package to tackle the fallout of the invasion on the agricultural sector and to ensure food security in the bloc, an EU official said.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said last week that the EU is also working on measures that would allow fallow land to be used to grow protein crops to avert a scarcity of feed, and measures to support the pork industry. Details will be announced by March 24th.

EU agriculture ministers on Monday discussed measures to support farmers suffering significant impacts of Russia's invasion on inputs like natural gas, fertilizers and animal feed. The ministers also undertook to look at other requests including fertilizer autonomy.

"We depend far too much on imports from Russia and Belarus in the fertilizer sector," French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said.

They spoke with their Ukrainian counterpart Roman Leshchenko and agreed to offer help to the country's food sector on inputs and financing, Denormandie said, adding that Leshchenko had to end the meeting earlier than planned due to an air raid siren where he was speaking.