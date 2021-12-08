Farming

EU to delay decision on green investment label for farming, sources say

* European Commission drawing up green investment rules

* Debate over how to classify activities in the transition

* EU decision expected this month on gas and nuclear

The EU is finalising what activities should be considered climate-friendly Expand

Kate Abnett and Jan Strupczewski

The European Union is set to decide this month whether investments in gas and nuclear energy should be labelled climate friendly but will defer a decision on farming, EU officials said, as it draws up rules that may affect future financing.

The EU is finalising what activities should be considered climate-friendly under its "sustainable finance taxonomy", a list of economic activities and criteria they must meet to be labelled as sustainable investments.

