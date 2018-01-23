EU to ask Department to 'review' case of farming couple who were refused cattle tags

A farming couple who were not allowed to purchase cattle tags, took their case, which dates back to 2001, to the European Parliament and a new review will now ensue.

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly confirmed today that the European Parliament’s Petitions Committee will request that the Department of Agriculture reviews the case of a Co Clare husband and wife.

The couple were refused cattle identity tags and suffered financially as a result. The case will also be referred to the parliament’s Committee on Agriculture for further assessment. The decision was taken following today’s presentation by Mr Kelly and Tom Clair at a hearing of the Petitions Committee in Brussels today (Tuesday). Mr Kelly, who assisted Mary and Tom Clair from the Lahinch area, Co Clare in bringing their petition to the Parliament, underlined that the farmers had “suffered enormously as a result” of the situation.

“The case dates back to March 2001, when Mary and Tom Clair applied to Mullinahone Co-Op for tags. However, the District Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture downsized the order, because the applicants had sufficient unused tags from the previous year. Unfortunately, these unused tags had been accidentally burned. “The refusal of the authorities to provide cattle identity tags left some of their animals untagged and unregistered. Due to the absence of tags, they were unable to sell their animals and did not have enough shelter for them on their farms. In addition, as 2000, 2001 and 2002 were reference years for calculating eligibility for EU farm schemes, Mr and Mrs Clair were disadvantaged due to not being able to register all their animals and their payments were subsequently lower than the real numbers on their farms should have allowed,” MEP Kelly said in Brussels today.