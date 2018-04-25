EU plans to reduce VAT on animal vaccines - MEP

The EU Commission has confirmed that it is working on plans to allow member states to apply a zero VAT rate to all vaccines for veterinary purposes in future, Mairead McGuinness MEP and Vice-President of the European Parliament has said.

The EU Commission has confirmed that it is working on plans to allow member states to apply a zero VAT rate to all vaccines for veterinary purposes in future, Mairead McGuinness MEP and Vice-President of the European Parliament has said.

Speaking in Brussels during Global Immunisation Week, the MEP said a 23pc standard VAT rate applies to non-oral vaccinations in Ireland, while the 0pc rate applies on orally-administered vaccines.

“In a written question to the Commission I asked if under EU law, this rate can be reduced in light of the "One Health" approach to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the importance of vaccination in disease prevention. “Prevention is better than cure and vaccination programmes are part of a preventative strategy.

"Good husbandry practices, good hygiene and quality housing conditions are also important, and antibiotics cannot be used to compensate for any shortcomings in this area, she added. “The Commission has said that all member states can apply a reduced rate of VAT of a minimum of 5pc to the supply of pharmaceutical products for veterinary purposes, which include vaccines".