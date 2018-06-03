Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 3 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU, Mercosur trade talks resume with renewed optimism

Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Philip Blenkinsop

The European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc begin a fresh round of trade talks this week with renewed optimism that negotiators may be nearing an accord after almost 20 years of talks.

Since trade negotiations with the United States were frozen after Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory, the European Union has turned its focus to other large economies and has already struck agreements with Japan and Mexico.

The Mercosur group of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, the world’s fourth-largest trade bloc, is the next target on its trade hit list, given an extra impulse by metals import restrictions brought in by Trump.

“We’ve never been so close. The beginning of the end is there,” said an EU diplomat familiar with the talks, adding that both sides now better understood each other’s limitations. “Bridging the gap requires them to come out a bit more.”

In terms of tariff reduction, it could be the EU’s most lucrative trade deal to date, with the savings potentially three times greater than for deals with Canada and Japan combined.

The last round of talks, in April, ended with limited progress and finger-pointing about who was holding up a deal.

The agriculture minister of France, which with Ireland is most concerned about a sharp increase in beef imports, said last month he thought the talks were “at the point of death”.

Key gaps remain on how far to open each other’s markets to industrial goods and farm products, such as Latin American beef and EU dairy.

Also Read

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Friday she hoped for progress on difficult issues in the coming week, but cautioned that further talks would be required.

The EU wants to export more cars and seeks protection of food and drink names, “geographical indications” (GIs) which specify for example that the term “feta” can only apply to cheese from Greece and made mostly with sheep’s milk.

An EU diplomat said that cars and GIs were the bloc’s central requirements.

The EU has 357 GIs it wants recognised and sees almost 50 of them being difficult, including feta, manchego cheese, parmigiano-reggiano, cognac, as well as rioja and prosecco, reflecting mass emigration from southern Europe in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Mercosur has some 250 GIs on its own wish list.

On cars, negotiations have centred on the period over which tariffs should be reduced and the minimum level of local content required.

The European Union appears unlikely to go much beyond an indication that it could increase Mercosur beef imports by 99,000 tonnes, but has more room to manoeuvre on other products, such as sugar and ethanol.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Reuters

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant
Revenue (stock image)

Farmers face 'unworkable' tax overhaul for farm labour
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Tara McCarthy and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

15 markets earmarked for best growth opportunities for Irish food...


Top Stories

Nora Sheehan on her farm near Castletownroche, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

'You either get bigger or you get out' - Cork woman determined to make a living as a...
The newly introduced red deer at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Photograph by Eamon Ward

As a new herd finds its home in the grounds of Bunratty Castle, our...
Total area of approximately 16,510 square kilometres (over four million acres) for sale. Image: Colliers International Australia.

VIDEO: Australia’s second largest cattle station on the market with over four...
Replacing a PTO shaft cover can be done for as little as €50.

Darragh McCullough: Drive for safety is going to become a big cost challenge...
Stock Image

Analysis: Revamp could dismantle EU’s level playing field
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney