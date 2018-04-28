EU, Mercosur end trade round with little progress, more blaming - Beef volumes 'agreed'

The European Union and Latin American bloc Mercosur have made some progress on how to open their markets to cars, but ended free trade talks in Brussels on Friday with finger-pointing about who was holding up a deal.

The EU and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay began on-off negotiations towards a trade alliance in 1999, with a fresh impetus since 2016.

The European Commission, which negotiates trade deals on behalf of the EU’s 28-members, described talks between chief negotiators from Tuesday this week as “useful”, but said key issues still had to be resolved. “It should be clear that without any movement from our partners on these issues it’s difficult to see the process moving towards the outcome to which the European Commission remains committed – a balanced and ambitious EU-Mercosur trade agreement,” a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

Key gaps remain on how far to open each other’s markets to imports of cars and farm products, such as Latin American beef and EU dairy. The EU in particular wants to include maritime issues, access to public tenders and protection of food and drink names such as champagne or Parma ham, which it says can only be used for products made in particular areas. One Mercosur source close to the talks said they had ended earlier than expected, with Argentina and Uruguay leaving the table due to what they saw as a lack of decisiveness from Brazil and the EU. Within Mercosur, cars are more sensitive for Brazil.