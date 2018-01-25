Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 25 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU farmers warn negotiators against making concessions in South American trade talks

REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Ahead of the Ministerial meeting between the EU and Latin American trade bloc Mercosur, European farm union Copa and Cogeca urged the EU not to increase its offer on agriculture in the trade talks.

The concerns were outlined in a letter sent to the EU Council, MEPs, European Commissioners for Trade and Agriculture and Rural Development Cecilia Malmström and Phil Hogan and Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, ahead of EU Farm Ministers meeting on January 29 and the Ministerial meeting on January 30.

Copa and Cogeca Secretary-General Pekka Pesonen said the EU has given far too much on agriculture to the Mercosur countries in the negotiations, without getting much in return.

"A Joint Research Centre (JRC) report shows a potential trade deal could cost the EU agricultural sector over 7 billion euros.

“The majority of EU beef, sugar, poultry and orange juice imports already come from these countries. Over 75% of beef imported into the EU, mainly high value cuts, are from Mercosur countries. For broilers, an extended offer in cuts could lead to a loss of outlets for 150 million broilers produced in the EU, reducing growth and jobs in our rural areas”, added Pesonen.

“The sugar and ethanol sectors are also heavily subsidised by Mercosur countries. These countries have not shown any commitment to reduce this. We consequently urge the EU to keep duties on imports in order to avoid oversupply on our domestic market and to ensure a level playing field”, Pesonen said.

“EU rice production is also under pressure. A potential trade deal with Mercosur countries would also hit our markets for fresh oranges and orange juice”, explained Pesonen.

He called on the EU to minimize market access for beef, sugar, poultry, ethanol, rice and orange juice imports to the EU in the talks.

Also Read

“In view of the major uncertainties in the Brexit talks, combined with discussions on the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and EU budget, we reject any concessions in the talks. Farmers and their cooperatives should not have to pay the price of a potential trade deal with Mercosur countries in return for concessions in other sectors”, Pesonen concluded.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Feed suppliers set for a bumper year with sales up 20pc

Direct sales and push by discounters driving strong organic sales growth

'There's a future for every farm and it may or may not be within the family...
Farmer Thomas Reid of Maynooth, Co Kildare, leaving court yesterday

Changes to CPO legislation on the way after farmer prevents purchase of land...
Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Arthur Carron

Calls for clear timeline on the roll-out of the farmer Low-Cost Loans
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin today.

'Retailers are the modern-day dictators abusing their power to accumulate...
Darragh McCullough

Darragh McCullough on why you can't beat selling from the farm gate


Top Stories

The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Minister claims 300 farms a week getting access to high-speed broadband despite...

Young Farmers Scheme not achieving its goal, says former Department of...

The wrong temperatures land calves in hot water

WATCH: Audi driver steals bag of spuds left on top of owner's car at local shop
23/1/2018 Athenry Mart .Weight 485K, DOB 2/8/16, Breed SIX, Sex Bullock, Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell

Reality bites as January blues grip beef trade
Edwina Guckian. Photo: Brian Farrell

Forestry policy breaches EU state-aid rules: Harkin
A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image

Farmers warning against red tape for fodder subsidy