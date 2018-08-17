Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 17 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU faces new pressure to end duties on Russian fertilisers

Sarah Collins

Pressure is growing on EU trade officials to end long-running anti-dumping duties on Russian ammonium nitrate fertilisers.

Irish farmers and diplomats have long been lobbying the EU to end the measures, in place since 1994.

The bloc says Russian companies had been flogging exports at lower prices than at home, and renewed the duties in 2014. They come up for review in November.

EU sources say it is no longer just an “Irish issue”, while news magazine Politico reported this week that farmers’ unions across the bloc are supporting the call.

But some EU commissioners and many big producers — such as the UK’s Grow How, global agri-giant Yara and Poland’s Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe — fear ending the duties would allow Russian companies to undercut them again.

Fertiliser is the second-largest expenditure on Irish farms, with prices rising at twice the rate of other farm costs, according to the IFA.

New EU limits on cadmium in fertiliser imports could further raise costs for farmers, as the only country where cadmium levels in soil naturally respect the limit is Russia.

Also Read

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Combines were out in force last week

Shortest ever growing season sees massive variations on yields
IFA pigmeat farmers highlighting the amount of non Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat products in Supervalu. Pic: IFA

Pig farmers target Supervalu over level of non-quality assured pigmeat on...
Michael D’Arcy . Photo: Tom Burke

Farmers hit out at Minister who says vulture funds are easier to deal...
The Gaffer Staple

Watch: Could hammer-less staples change the way you fence?
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Pictures: Better quality animals drive on the cattle prices' rally
Brendan Gildea on his organic farm in Dunmore in Co. Galway. Photo: David Walsh

'We aim for four cuts of red clover silage each year'
Up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) BESTPIX

GALLERY: Lairg market in Scotland hosts the annual lamb sale, one of the...