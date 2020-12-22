Farming

EU Commission demands action on convergence and 'green' farm schemes

New Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
IFA president elect Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey. Expand

IFA president elect Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The European Commission has put pressure on the Government to continue the controversial practice of converging farmers EU subsidies.

In recommendations to Ireland on how it should implement the planned reform of the CAP, seen by the Farming Independent, it pressed the Government to improve the viability of farms, especially medium-sized farms and farms in areas facing natural constraints.

In the document, the Commission said the concentration of direct payments to farmers in Ireland is relatively high, reflecting the remaining link to historical references.

