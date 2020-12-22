EU Commission demands action on convergence and 'green' farm schemes

The European Commission has put pressure on the Government to continue the controversial practice of converging farmers EU subsidies.

In recommendations to Ireland on how it should implement the planned reform of the CAP, seen by the Farming Independent, it pressed the Government to improve the viability of farms, especially medium-sized farms and farms in areas facing natural constraints.

In the document, the Commission said the concentration of direct payments to farmers in Ireland is relatively high, reflecting the remaining link to historical references.

It said the Government should increase the fairness and the efficiency of income support, in particular via internal convergence.

It has also recommended that more CAP funding be redistributed to smaller farmers in Ireland by applying the complementary redistributive income support.

Through this mechanism, EU countries may allocate up to 30pc of their national income support budget to a redistributive payment. This payment targets the first few hectares on a farm, meaning that all hectares below the threshold receive additional support.

The redistribution of payments between farmers is extremely controversial among farmers and politically sensitive for political parties and farm organisations.

A decision is expected in the coming months as to whether convergence will continue during the expected two year transition period until the new CAP is implemented.

Prior to last years election, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue committed to the convergence process continuing during the transition period, however, he recently softened his position stating that he would consult will farm organisations on the issue before making a decision.

The European Commission has also recommended the Government does more to improve the environmental performance of Irish farming under the new CAP by encouraging a general move towards what it calls more sustainable farming practices.

It recommends the Government improves the environmental and climate-related performance of income support schemes – through appropriate requirements and schemes, including support for carbon farming.

The Commission also demands action in widespread improvement in nutrient management.

It calls for nutrient losses to be reduced through optimised fertilisation (and potentially limited fertilisation in some cases), improved manure management and a wider transition to precision farming.

"Appropriate design of elements of conditionality will be essential in achieving these shifts (especially to ensure action in hotspots), and funded support schemes may also be needed," it said.

The Commission also called for significant efforts to increase the area farmed organically and the Government to step up efforts to encourage tree-planting.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the recommendations issued by the European Commission today in relation to National Strategic Plans under the CAP are a shot in the dark as they not backed up by an impact assessment.

“These recommendations will lead to reduced output, reduced productivity and increased costs. Yet neither the EU nor the Government has done any kind of an impact assessment,” he said.

“The Government must immediately instruct Teagasc to carry out a full analysis before any of these recommendations are progressed,” he said.