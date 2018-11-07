EU Auditors slam Hogan’s plans for next CAP

The proposed reform of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020 falls short of the EU’s ambitions for a greener and more robust performance-based approach, according to an opinion published today by the European Court of Auditors.

The auditors identify a number of other issues with the proposal, notably in terms of accountability.

When the European Commission published its proposal for the new CAP after 2020, it stressed that environment and climate objectives would be a high priority.

The auditors recognise that the proposed reform includes tools to address these objectives; but it they say that these are neither clearly defined nor translated into quantified targets.

“It therefore remains unclear how a greener CAP could be assessed or measured,” the auditors said.

In addition, the Commission’s estimate of the CAP’s contribution to EU climate change objectives appears unrealistic, say the auditors.

They note that many of the proposed policy options are very similar to the current CAP.

In particular, the largest part of the budget would continue to be direct payments to farmers, based on a given amount of hectares of land owned or used.