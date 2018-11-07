Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU Auditors slam Hogan’s plans for next CAP

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The proposed reform of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020 falls short of the EU’s ambitions for a greener and more robust performance-based approach, according to an opinion published today by the European Court of Auditors.

The auditors identify a number of other issues with the proposal, notably in terms of accountability.

When the European Commission published its proposal for the new CAP after 2020, it stressed that environment and climate objectives would be a high priority.

The auditors recognise that the proposed reform includes tools to address these objectives; but it they say that these are neither clearly defined nor translated into quantified targets.

“It therefore remains unclear how a greener CAP could be assessed or measured,” the auditors said.

In addition, the Commission’s estimate of the CAP’s contribution to EU climate change objectives appears unrealistic, say the auditors.

They note that many of the proposed policy options are very similar to the current CAP.

In particular, the largest part of the budget would continue to be direct payments to farmers, based on a given amount of hectares of land owned or used.

Also Read

However, the auditors say this instrument is not appropriate for addressing many environmental concerns, nor is it the most efficient way of supporting viable income, note the auditors.

The proposal introduces key changes in the way that policy would be put into practice.

There is a shift from an emphasis on compliance towards a focus on performance, which the auditors welcome.

However, they consider that the proposal does not contain the necessary elements of an effective performance system.

“The new CAP would need more incentives for performance and objectives that are clearly linked to outputs, results and impacts.

Another key change is the redefinition of EU eligibility for CAP payments; but given the limitations of the proposed model, this is likely to lead to a weakened assurance framework.

There will be fewer and less effective checks and audits, the auditors point out.

“The move towards a performance-based assessment would not remove the need to check legality and regularity”, said João Figueiredo, the Member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the Opinion.

“We fear that a legal provision stating that only a very small part of expenditure needs to be effected in accordance with Union rules could make these rules meaningless and might undermine the application of EU law”.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Global dairy prices fall, dragged down by whole milk powder
It's understood that Qatar Racing has purchased the farm. Stock photo: Getty Images

Qatar Racing buys second million euro farm in County Limerick
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry reaffirms full year guidance as business volumes continue to grow
Stock Picture

Farmer who died in fall named locally
Vet Willie Buckley.

How to chose the best option when drying off cows on your farm
'Fragmentation adds to farm costs and reduces operational efficiency'

Can more tax reliefs help increase farm sizes and lower the age of farmers?
Elphin Mart Annual Show & Sale of Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 52H 1st Prize Charolais. Weight 300Kg. DOB 22/4/2018 Sex Male. Breed CH. Price €1240 Photo Brian Farrell

Foyle Meats continue to turn up the heat on prices